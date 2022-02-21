Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Financial Comparison

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

76.4% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -9.78% -5.92% -4.93% AXT 10.61% 6.82% 4.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambarella and AXT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 2 13 0 2.75 AXT 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ambarella presently has a consensus target price of $216.93, suggesting a potential upside of 60.99%. AXT has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.65%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than AXT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and AXT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 22.36 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -162.35 AXT $137.39 million 2.32 $3.24 million $0.34 21.91

AXT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AXT beats Ambarella on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

