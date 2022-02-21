Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Driven Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.00. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $34.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

