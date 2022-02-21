Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Globus Medical, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

GMED stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 150,617 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

