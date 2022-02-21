Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.11.

NYSE:FUN opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

