Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $446.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 52.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 269.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

