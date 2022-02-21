Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 129.00.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 66.37 on Thursday. Rivian has a 1-year low of 50.00 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 80.64.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

