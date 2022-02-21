easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 855 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.57) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.03) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.83) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.94).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 674.40 ($9.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.82). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 610.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 659.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,087.65). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,184.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.