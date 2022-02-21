ANSYS (ANSS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSS stock opened at $299.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

