Agora (NASDAQ:API) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.69

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 2586022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on API. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get Agora alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $946.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 186,399 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 50,823 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,537,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.