Radius Global Infrastructure (RADI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $12.73 on Monday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,279,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,717,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

