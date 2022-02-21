Fluor (FLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLR opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fluor by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

