Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MRG.UN stock opened at C$19.06 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.65 and a 52-week high of C$19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.67 million and a PE ratio of 5.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.86.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

