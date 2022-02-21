Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) PT Lowered to C$0.60

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Freshlocal Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday.

LOCL stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Freshlocal Solutions has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$7.50. The company has a market cap of C$25.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

