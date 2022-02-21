Warburg Research Reiterates “€35.10” Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Warburg Research set a €35.10 ($39.89) target price on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aareal Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.68 ($31.45).

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Shares of ARL stock opened at €28.10 ($31.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a fifty-two week low of €18.70 ($21.25) and a fifty-two week high of €30.20 ($34.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.31.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.