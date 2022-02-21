The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €46.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.38 ($47.03).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €36.33 ($41.28) on Friday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

