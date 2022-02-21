Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ironSource in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of IS stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

