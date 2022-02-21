Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of LSCC opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,216,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $626,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

