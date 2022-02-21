Head to Head Analysis: Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) & Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92%

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Optibase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Optibase $14.87 million 4.38 $6.43 million ($0.40) -31.22

Optibase has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage and Optibase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.64%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Optibase.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Optibase on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.