Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €830.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,013.64) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €770.00 ($875.00) target price on Kering in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,022.73) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €814.33 ($925.38).

KER stock opened at €666.60 ($757.50) on Thursday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($474.32). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €676.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €678.17.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

