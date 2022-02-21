Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $7.050-$7.150 EPS.

NYSE RS traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $174.95. 465,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,525. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $126.42 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

