Manjiry Tamhane Purchases 4,473 Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.73) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($47,998.50).
Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 803.40 ($10.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 778.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 737.17. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 604.40 ($8.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($11.13).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.89%.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.
