Manjiry Tamhane Purchases 4,473 Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.73) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($47,998.50).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 803.40 ($10.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 778.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 737.17. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 604.40 ($8.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($11.13).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($12.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($10.35) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.73).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.