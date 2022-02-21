Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $876.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12. Univest Financial has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.93.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.