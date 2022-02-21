Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB)

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$2.30 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CUB. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock.

TSE:CUB opened at C$1.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. CubicFarm Systems has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$1.82.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

