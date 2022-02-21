Diamondback Energy (FANG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $136.55.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

