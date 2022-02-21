Diamondback Energy (FANG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post earnings of $3.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $136.55.
In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.
About Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.
