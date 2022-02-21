Insulet (PODD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PODD opened at $234.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -520.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Insulet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

