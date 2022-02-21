CI&T (NYSE:CINT) vs. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Head-To-Head Contrast

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get CI&T alerts:

This table compares CI&T and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Perficient 7.90% 21.84% 11.37%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CI&T and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 Perficient 0 1 4 0 2.80

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Perficient has a consensus target price of $143.80, indicating a potential upside of 42.15%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than CI&T.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and Perficient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 10.44 $24.76 million N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 5.44 $30.18 million $1.64 61.68

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perficient beats CI&T on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.