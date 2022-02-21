Analyzing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Spectrum Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Spectrum Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 205.45%. Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Spectrum Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.59 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -47.82 Spectrum Brands $3.00 billion 1.25 $189.60 million $4.41 20.89

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Spectrum Brands 4.50% 16.93% 4.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care (HPC), Global Pet Care (GPC), and Home and Garden (H&G). The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

