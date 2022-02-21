JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Critical Survey

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JinkoSolar and Ultra Clean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JinkoSolar $5.38 billion 0.39 $35.31 million ($2.63) -16.73 Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.56 $77.60 million $2.24 21.65

Ultra Clean has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for JinkoSolar and Ultra Clean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

JinkoSolar presently has a consensus price target of $46.78, suggesting a potential upside of 6.31%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.11%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Risk & Volatility

JinkoSolar has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JinkoSolar and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JinkoSolar 0.31% 2.78% 0.68% Ultra Clean 5.20% 21.84% 9.93%

Summary

Ultra Clean beats JinkoSolar on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

