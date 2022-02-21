DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report sales of $69.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. DMC Global reported sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $257.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.27 million to $258.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $339.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DMC Global.

BOOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

DMC Global stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.12 million, a P/E ratio of 391.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 22.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 32.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in DMC Global during the second quarter worth $244,000.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

