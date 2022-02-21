Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $69.31 on Monday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.