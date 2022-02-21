goeasy Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$207.00 price target on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.25.

TSE:GSY opened at C$146.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.77. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$114.58 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

