Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRGP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of TRGP opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

