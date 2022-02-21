Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issued By SVB Leerink

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

AHCO stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.1% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 35.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 41.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

