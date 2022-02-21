Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.15.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

NYSE:ARGO opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after buying an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 926,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.