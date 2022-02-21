SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
Shares of MREO opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.
About Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.