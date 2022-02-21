SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of MREO opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

