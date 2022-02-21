Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.77.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

