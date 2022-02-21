Sunrun’s (RUN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $21.56 on Friday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $48,008.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 47,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

