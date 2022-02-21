Sunrun’s (RUN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $75.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Sunrun stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock valued at $954,953 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

