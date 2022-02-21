Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JLL opened at $242.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $150.97 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.