Agree Realty (ADC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Agree Realty to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $63.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

