Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INN opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

