Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
INN opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.22.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.