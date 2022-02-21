Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INN opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.