WHALE Price Tops $6.62 on Major Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.62 or 0.00016799 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $49.72 million and $1.04 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.26 or 0.06968648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,223.18 or 0.99565284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003245 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

