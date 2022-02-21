USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $791,414.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.26 or 0.06968648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,223.18 or 0.99565284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003245 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

