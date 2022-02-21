Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 382,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.03. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Brady has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brady by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

