ZENZO (ZNZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $298.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $407,933.01 and approximately $298.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00206522 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024610 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00024728 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.96 or 0.00412233 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00061377 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.