Particl (PART) Hits One Day Volume of $88,198.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004845 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $88,198.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.08 or 0.00465986 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,929,793 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

