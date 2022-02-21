Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Edap Tms reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.30. 40,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,253. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Edap Tms by 92.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 11.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.