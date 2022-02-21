$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $13.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 258,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,164,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $214.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,311. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.62. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $148.43 and a 52-week high of $239.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

