BlackHat Trading Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $544,628.14 and $417,838.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,721.59 or 0.06968049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.81 or 0.99794470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003234 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

