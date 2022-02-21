NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.33 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.070-$7.270 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $9.61 on Friday, hitting $229.64. 702,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.04 and a 200 day moving average of $280.51.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NICE by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NICE by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NICE by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NICE by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in NICE by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.